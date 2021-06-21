Carthage College
Isabelle Koele, of Reeseville, recently graduated from Carthage College.
Carthage College also named Bethany Frandle, of Marshall, to its dean's list for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Findlay
Olivia Henning, of Marshall, was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Findlay, located in Findlay, Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
UW-Eau Claire
Three local residents were recently named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s spring 2021 dean’s list.
The honorees included Marshall residents Alanna Huggett and Nehemiah Senger, who are both studying in the college of arts and sciences, and Waterloo resident Christina Forman, who is enrolled in the college of nursing and health sciences.
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recently announced its spring 2021 semester honors list. Students who earn a 4.0 GPA, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPAs and honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 GPAs.
Evan Holzhueter received highest honors and Kendra Moe earned high honors; both are residents of Waterloo.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recently announced its spring 2021 honors list. Full-time undergraduates who have a 3.9-4.0 GPA are given highest honors; high honors go to students with 3.75-3.89 GPAs and honors are bestowed on students with a GPA of 3.5-3.74.
Autumn Lins, of Waterloo, received highest honors and Michael Kubicki, of Marshall, received high honors.