Monday, May 9 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, peach slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread

Tuesday, May 10 — Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, French bread

Wednesday, May 11 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three beans salad, pear slices, molasses chicken, sliced bread

Thursday, May 12 — Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, petite banana, raspberry sherbet cup, dinner roll

Friday, May 13 — Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, health slaw, honeydew melon, blonde brownie, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.