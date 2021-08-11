UW-La Crosse
Five local residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse in May.
Marshall residents who earned degrees were Liz Dominguez Mendez, bachelor of science in biology with a concentration in plant and fungal biology; Taylor Frey, bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation, graduated with honors; and Jordon Gomez, bachelor of science in recreation management with a community-based recreation emphasis.
Waterloo residents who received degrees were Marley Hellenbrand, bachelor of science in management, graduated with highest honors, and Rachel Stock, bachelor of arts in English with a rhetoric and writing emphasis, graduated with honors.