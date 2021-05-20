Many members of the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization enjoyed a round of golf in spite of the cooler weather. Sue Repyak and April Mickelson were only two 18-hole golfers who played both Tuesdays, May 4 and 11. April Mickelson got her first birdie of the season on #15.
The 9-hole golf results for Tuesday, May 4 include Flight 1, Mary Ann Zwaska both low net and low putts. Gina Eggert and Vickie O’Kane tied for low net with Gina taking low putts in Flight 2. Mary Heynis took both low net and low putts in Flight 3. Sue O’Hara had the only Birdie of the day on #7.
On May 11 Sue Adas took both low net/low putts in Flight 1. Vickie O’Kane and Gina Eggert tied for low net in Flight 2 and Sue Buell took second place in low net. Low putts went to Vicki O’Kane with Gina Eggert and Marti Tenzer in a tie for second place low putts. In Flight 3 Mary Heynis took low net and low putts. Gina Eggert had a chip-in on #3 and Vicki O’Kane had one on #2. Blind Bogey for the day went to a new member, Maria Brown.
Bridge is back; top 4 winners for May 11 include Carole Wollin, Carol Schneider, Sara Baird, and Linda Teske.