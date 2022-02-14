Sorry, an error occurred.
Feb. 21 - Feb. 25
MONDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pumpkin torte, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Chili casserole, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, peach slices, cornbread
WEDNESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, Alexander torte, pear slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Cranberry & kraut meatballs, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll
FRIDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, health slaw, molasses cookie, applesauce, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
