The Marshall Lions Club is collecting school supplies for the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. Last year’s campaign donations filled up 70 backpacks with core supplies; several other boxes of school supplies were delivered to various grade levels.
“Our generous community members also donated over $1,000 in cash that student supplies were purchased with,” said Stuff the Bus Chairman Lion Martin Bradley. “With COVID-19, we expect the need to be even greater this year.”
This year, the supply drive will be held in conjunction with the club’s brat and burger fry on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Marshall Firemen’s Park from 3-8 p.m. The event will be drive-thru only with all food served to go. Vehicles should enter the park where a Lion will approach the vehicle to take the order. The food will then be prepared and delivered to the vehicle.
The menu includes brats, burgers, hot dogs, beans, potato salad, and chips. No beverages will be sold.
School supplies needed this year include: disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, backpacks, Chromebook sleeves, colored pencils, notebooks, crayons, erasers, glue, markers, pencils, pens, and pocket folders.
Supplies – and monetary donations — can be dropped off at the brat and burger fry. Financial donations can also be directed to the GoFundMe and search for Marshall Lions Stuff the Bus. Those wishing to write a check for donation should make it out to the Marshall Lions Club Foundation and mail it to PO Box 655, Marshall, WI 53559.
