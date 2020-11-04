Lions hosting annual coat drive
The Marshall Lions Club is hosting its annual winter coat drive. People can drop off gently used or new winter coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves and boots for children and adults at Hellenbrand’s Ace Hardware at 104 E. Main St. or to any local Lion.
Marshall Scholarship Foundation Subway Night set for Nov. 6
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night in Marshall on Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Marshall Subway will donate a portion of their proceeds during that time to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors. Contact Marshall Scholarship Foundation to establish a one-time or endowment scholarship or to volunteer by contacting Bonnie Ernst, president at PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com or 608-655-4628.
Carryout pancake breakfast Nov. 8
Holy Family Church will be hosting a carryout pancake breakfast Nov. 8 from 8-10:30 a.m. at the church, 387 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo. The menu includes three pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, two sausage patties, applesauce, and syrup. The cost is $6 per meal. Though not necessary, those wishing to preorder a meal should call 920-478-2248, text 608-403-1018, or email wellsx6@yahoo.com to give the group an idea of how many meals to plan for. Delivery within the Waterloo city limits will be available upon request. Donations or tips appreciated.
Drive-through spaghetti dinner set for Nov. 10
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall will hold a drive-through spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-6:30 p.m, as part of the church’s November theme of “Love Your Neighbor.” Orders will be taken on the spot and prepared fresh for each driver. A full spaghetti dinner, with salad and roll, will be loaded into your car at the cost of $5 per meal. For more information visit the church’s website at holytrinitymarshall.com or on Facebook at holytrinitylutheranchurchwi.
Library activity bags, take and make projects available Nov. 9
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library may not be holding in person events, but it is offering take and make projects and activity bags. New activity bags for children are available at the front desk on Nov. 9 and 23 for children ages 11 and younger. Pick up for the teen make and take mug art project begins Nov. 9. All take and make and activity bags are available while supplies.
Blood drive slated for Nov. 11
The Waterloo High School will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waterloo Firemen’s Park pavilion. Sign up for a time online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. All blood donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Waterloo Legion chicken dinner set for Nov. 14
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will hold a carry-out grilled chicken dinner on Saturday, Nov. 14. The menu includes grilled chicken, potatoes, vegetables, bread, coleslaw, and assorted bars and cookies. The cost is $9.50 for a half-chicken, $8.50 for a quarter-chicken, and $6 for children ages 5-10. Food will be served at the Legion building, on Highway 89 south of the city, from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. There will be very limited dine in; for delivery call 920-478-4300. The bar will be open at 3 p.m. For more information call 920-478-2780 or contact any Waterloo Legion member.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
Waterloo School District offers indoor walking
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the warm Waterloo School District indoor track located in the new fieldhouse for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs from Oct. 12 through May 7, 2021. Indoor walking will be available from 5:30-7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. For more information contact the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3511.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
