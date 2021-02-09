As part of its recognition of February is Americanism Month, the local American Legion Auxiliary is sharing information on flag etiquette.
The Flag Code was adopted by the National Flag Conference in 1923 with amendments made since. Specific design, display and use of the flag, respect for the flag, and conduct during hoisting, lowering or passing of the flag are included in the Flag Code.
Here is a list of a few frequently asked questions with answers from the Flag Code.
1. Can the United States flag be displayed in inclement weather?
The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement, with the exception of an all weather flag(nylon or other non absorbent material). Most Flags are made of all weather material.
2. Are you required to destroy the flag if it touches the ground?
The flag code states that the flag should not touch anything beneath it, including the ground. This is stated to indicate that care should be exercised in the handling of the flag to protect it from becoming soiled or damaged. You are not required to destroy the flag when this happens. As long as the flag remains suitable for display, even if washing or dry cleaning is necessary.
3. When is it time to replace your flag?
If it is tattered or torn and has served it’s useful purpose, it should be destroyed, preferably by burning. For citizens this should be done discretely so that the act of destruction is not perceived as a protest or desecration. Many American Legion Posts perform flag retirement ceremonies on Flag Day in June.
Please deposit worn United States flags in the receptacle at a local Legion Hall or give it to a Legionnaire, Auxiliary or SAL member for proper disposal.
