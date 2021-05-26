Marshall Legion, VFW remember veterans lost this year
Marshall Area American Legion Family and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Community of Veterans salute and remember along with our entire nation this Memorial Day, those whom we have known and lost in armed conflict and service to our great country. We also recognize the area veterans, whose lives we shall cherish and mourn their passing this last year. Deceased member list: Charles Hart, William Skala, Donald Klein, Helmuth Qualmann, Robert F. Lange, Paul H. Vadney, and Anthony P. Laufenberg. Veteran deceased: George Scheel.
Mobile food pantry stops in Marshall Friday
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, on Friday, May 28 starting at 3:30 p.m. People are asked to arrive no sooner than 30 minutes before distribution.
WAHS museum opens for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for the season Sunday, May 30. It will continue to be open for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. Artifacts from the early Village of Waterloo 1859 to the City declared in 1962, all remind us of our heritage. Join WAHS as it preserves our past, work toward sharing our family and city “roots” and promote “Historic Waterloo” for all.
Waterloo Legion burger nights return June 4
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights beginning Friday, June 4. The event will be held every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
MAHS museum open Sundays
The Marshall Area Historical Society museum, 128 E. Main St., is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until mid October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past, donate historical documents and photos, or learn about volunteer opportunities.
Destroy noxious weeds
Residents in the local municipalities are reminded to cut or destroy the following noxious weeds: Canada thistle, leafy spurge and field bindweek (creeping Charlie). Removing these plants prevents them from bearing seeds and spreading.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.