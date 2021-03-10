Scouts will pick up food donations Saturday
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from Marshall and Waterloo will be collecting food for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry on Saturday, March 13. Door tags were distributed to homes in both communities on March 6, with information on items that are needed. Residents are asked to have donations placed in front of their homes beginning at 9 a.m. Donations may also be taken directly to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry.
WAHS Board set to meet Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board will be meeting Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Museum. Anyone interested in joining us is welcome. Attendees are asked to enter the Museum via the South Monroe Street entrance. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. Call Maureen at 920-478-8015 for more information.
American Legion hosting St. Patrick’s Day meal on Saturday
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be having a St. Patrick’s Day meal on March 13, serving from 1:30-7 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, bread, and assorted desserts. The cost is $11.50 for adults and $7 for children ages 11 and younger. Due to very limited dine-in, the meal will be carryout only. Delivery will be available in the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300. The bar opens at 12:30 p.m. Call 920-478-2780 or contact any Legion member for more information.
Marshall School Board candidate forum set for March 23
Get to know the six people running for the three Marshall School Board seats during an online forum set for Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. There will be a moderator present to facilitate the meeting. The event will be held virtually but those who would prefer to attend in person should email knowak@marshallschools.org. To access the forum, visit https://meet.google.com/zou-qeyn-qfa or call 1-347-754-4495 PIN: 655 501 538#.
Waterloo dog license due March 31
All dogs within the City of Waterloo need to be licensed by March 31. The fees are $15 for an unaltered male or female and $11 for a spayed female or neutered mail. There is a $10 late fee for license applications submitted after March 31. Please include updated rabies information if the vaccination expired in 2020. Residents are asked to leave payment and copies of rabies certification in an enveloped in the city hall drop box. The license tags will be mailed to the applicant.
Portland residents reminded to license dogs by April 1
All dogs, including house dogs, must be licensed in the Town of Portland by April 1 to avoid a citation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department. The fee is $10 for each full male and full female and $5 per neutered male and spayed female. There is a $25 late fee in addition to the license fee if paid after April 1. A current rabies certificate must accompany the license application. Please send license applications and payments to Carleen Benninger, Treasurer, W10284 County Road I, Reeseville, WI 53579. Checks should be made payable to the Township of Portland.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
