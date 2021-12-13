MONDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricot halves, sugar cookie, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Chicken tettrazini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Pepper steak, calico bean casserole, Chinese ramen salad, cinnamon roll, apple slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, red velvet cake, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Closed for Holiday

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

