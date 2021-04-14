Scholarship foundation online auction starting today
Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold an online silent auction, Dollars for Scholars, starting at 7 a.m. on April 15 until 4 p.m. on April 23. Some items include four Gold Passes to Little Amerricka, Summerfest tickets, Piggly Wiggly Tailgate/Picnic Party, crabapple trees along with gift cards to Kwik Trip, Salon TNT, Jung Garden Center, Which Which, etc. More items will be added daily until the start of the auction. Bids can be placed online at https://www.32auctions.com/taxdollarsforscholars.
Donations accepted for Relay garage sale
A garage sale benefitting the area American Cancer Society Relay for Life is being held April 16 and 17 at the Waterloo Firemen’s Park Bingo building. Anyone who would like to donate non-clothing items in good condition to be sold at the sale can contact Cheryl at 920-988-2154 or Pam at 920-988-4441. The sale hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Legion ham and chicken dinner planned for Saturday
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be having a ham and grilled chicken dinner on Saturday, April 17 at the Legion building located on Highway 89 south of Waterloo. The menu includes ham or 1/2 chicken, scallop potatoes, vegetables, bread, coleslaw and dessert. Cost is $9.50 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. Carry-out is suggested as there is limited dine in. Delivery will be available in Waterloo by calling 920-478-4300. The bar will be open at 3 p.m. For more information, call 920-478-2780 or contact any Legion member.
Brat fry Prom fundraiser set for Saturday
A brat fry fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 17 at Chatty’s Pit Stop, W11738 in Waterloo, from 4-8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Waterloo High School Prom.
Waterloo FFA alumni pancake breakfast slated for Sunday
The Waterloo FFA Alumni is hosting a drive-thru pancake breakfast on Sunday, April 18 at the American Legion building, 9250 Highway 89, from 8-11 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, four pancakes, four sausage links, pack of cheddar cheese curds, a donut and carton of milk. The cost for the meal is $10 at the gate. Proceeds from the event fund scholarships, conferences and convention fees for active Waterloo FFA members.
Waterloo alumni banquet canceled
The 2021 Waterloo High School alumni banquet has been canceled. The 2022 event is slated for May 21.
MAHS museum open Sundays
The Marshall Area Historical Society museum, 128 E. Main St., is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until mid October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past, donate historical documents and photos, or learn about volunteer opportunities. Notecards with images highlighting iconic Marshall images and books by Greg Peck are available to purchase at the museum.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
