Monday, April 11 — Chopped steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding/pears and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 12 — Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, apple slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 13 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate chip cookie, fruited cocktail and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 14 — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, peach slices and dinner roll.

Friday, April 15 — Closed for holiday

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

