College of William & Mary
George Anderson of Marshall was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at College of William & Mary. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Iowa State University
Peter Miller of Waterloo was named to Iowa State University’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Miller is studying biology.
North Dakota State University
Autumn Ogden of Marshall was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University. A student must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 credits to qualify for the list. Ogden is studying criminal justice.
UW-Green Bay
Waterloo residents Evan Holzhueter and Kendra Moe were named to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s fall 2020 honors list. Students who earn a 4.0 GPA, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPAs and honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 GPAs. Holzhueter received semester high honors and Moe earned semester honors.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently announced its fall 2020 semester Dean’s List. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor Dean’s List but some grant the Dean’s Honor List and Dean’s High Honor List.
The following Marshall residents were named to the list: Sophia Hamilton, school of education, Dean’s List; Ella Kowski, school of human ecology, Dean’s Honor List;
Kyra Kubehl, college of agricultural and life science, Dean’s List; Ben Lusk, college of agricultural and life science, Dean’s List; Megan Murphy, college of letters and science, Dean’s List; Cai Resler, college of agricultural and life science, Dean’s List; Melissa Torres, school of education, Dean’s List; Lukas Voigts, college of agricultural and life science, Dean’s List; and Josh Wehking, college of engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
The following Waterloo students were recognized by the university: Lucas Bauer, college of agricultural and life science, Dean’s List; Roseanne Crave, college of agricultural and life science, Dean’s List; Lily Marthaler, college of letters and science, Dean’s List; Kate Paape, college of letters and science, Dean’s List;
Brandon Springer, college of letters and science, Dean’s List; and Karley Tesmer, school of education, Dean’s List.
UW-Stout
The University of Wisconsin-Stout recently announced its fall 2020 Dean’s List. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Marshall students recognized include Konor Hellenbrand and Matthew Lutz, both majoring in construction, and Jade Krol, majoring in special education. Bree Marconnet, of Waterloo, who is majoring in art education, was also named to the list.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the distinction, students must have a minimum 3.4 semester GPA.
Marshall students named to the list included Bailee Eggers, Cameron Knuteson, Mia Lubahn, Andrew Lutz, Taylor Pache, Amadou Sam, Joel Thorsen, and Burke Vukasovic.
Waterloo students named to the list included Bradley Friese, Mitchel Fry, Andrew Grundahl, Joey Lauth, Cameron Quimby, Katelyn Studener, and Mark Zimmermann. Reeseville residents named to the list included Hayley Farina, Dakota Grueneberg, Ashley Krueger and Rachel Parbs.
