MONDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, health slaw, molasses cookie, tropical fruit salad, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — White chicken chili, tossed salad, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

Recommended for you