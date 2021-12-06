Jefferson County Senior Dining Dec. 13 - Dec. 17 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Dec 6, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced breadTUESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, health slaw, molasses cookie, tropical fruit salad, dinner rollWEDNESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced breadTHURSDAY — White chicken chili, tossed salad, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner rollFRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Reeseville man found guilty of sexually assaulting teen Dane County mask order nullifies exceptions in Marshall school mask mandate Riege inks with Bryant & Stratton College Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Madison and Dane County Board of Health dismisses request to end mask mandate Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin