MARSHALL
June 6: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Community Library offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. The next class is June 6. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123. The library will not have its senior aerobics class this Monday, May 30, as the library will be closed due to Memorial Day.
June 6: Paper crafting for adults
The Marshall Community Library will host its paper crafting for adults event in which participants may create greeting cards and other crafts. Participants should have their own double-sided tape or glue. The event is Monday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. It is sponsored, in part, by donations and the Friends of the Marshall Library.
June 7: Lego Night Boat Race
The Marshall Community Library will have a boat race in which participants are challenged to create boats out of Legos that are able to float. The event is Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m.
June 9: Library Story Time
The Marshall Community Library, 605 Waterloo Road, hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
June 9: Google 101
Local IT professional Shawn cann will give lessons on Google apps, including email and more Monday, May 9, from 7-8 p.m.
June 13: Library hosts acting, juggling, comedy event
The Marshall library will host a presentation by Chris Fascione who will perform scenes from children’s stories, do a comedy routine and juggle, Monday, June 13 from 6-6:45 p.m. Audience participation is anticipated.
June 14: Chair yoga
The Marshall library will host a chair yoga class from 10-11 a.m.
June 15: ‘Finding Me’
The Marshall library will host “Finding Me,” a performance by the Music Theatre of Madison.
WATERLOO
June 2: VFW burger plate special
The Waterloo Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 6614, 119 S. Monroe St., will have a burger plate special June 2 at 4:30 p.m. and last until sold out.
June 3: Burger Night at the Legion
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will host burger nights on Fridays during the summer starting June 3. Menu items include hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. The bar will open at 4 p.m. and food will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. Carryouts are available by calling 920-478-4300.
June 7: Yoga on the Lawn
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host “Yoga on the Lawn” outside Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. The class will be taught by a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. It is for those who are 15 years or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will also be sessions June 21, July 5 and July 9.
June 9: Story time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 605 N. Monroe St., will host story time Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
