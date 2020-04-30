Treat mom or another special female, and support the Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) at the same time, by purchasing a raffle ticket for the chance to win a ring from the J. Jeffery Taylor collection.
The winner will receive a 14k yellow gold band displaying a large center stone of smoky quartz, surrounded by a halo of .08 CTW white diamonds and .3 TCW chocolate diamonds. The ring was handcrafted by J. Jeffrey Taylor Jewelry & Fine Art in Door County, andis valued at $1,306.
Raffle tickets are $20 each and are available at the Humane Society of Jefferson County by calling 920-674-2048 and purchasing with a card over the phone. Tickets will be sold until Thursday, May 7 and the winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day. Only 100 tickets will be sold.
The HSJC has been serving the community since 1922. It provides lifesaving services for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals and a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year, the HSJC helps save, serve, and find forever homes for more than 1,000 deserving animals.For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com.or call the shelter at 920-674-2048
