Belmont University
Jenna Behrens, of Marshall, was named to Belmont University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. Students receiving the recognition must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA, no grade less than a C and complete a minimum course load of 12 hours.
St. Norbert College
Abigail Thompson, of Marshall, was named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 GPA is required to be eligible for the honor.
University of Findlay
Olivia Henning, of Marshall, graduated from the University of Findlay, located in Ohio. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in equestrian studies and equine business management.
UW-Madison
Lukas Voigts, of Marshall, was the recipient of a Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin –Madison. Grants from the Hilldale Foundation and the Wisconsin State Legislature provide for awards of $3,000 each to undergraduate students and $1,000 to their faculty/staff advisors to work in collaboration on research projects.
UW-Stout
Four local residents were named to the spring 2021 University of Wisconsin-Stout’s dean’s list. Those who have a minimum 3.5 GPA are eligible for the distinction.
The following Marshall residents were recgonized: Konner Hellenbrand, a junior majoring in construction; Jade Krol, a junior majoring in special educaiton; and Matthew Lutz, a junior majoring in construction.
Bree Marconnet a senior from Waterloo, was also named to the list. She is majoring in studio art.