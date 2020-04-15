Food pantry remains open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering
Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
Blood drive canceled
The Red Cross blood drive scheduled for Friday, April 17 at St. John’s Lutheran School has been canceled. To see nearby blood drives, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Remove cemetery decorations
The Washington Cemetery Association reminds people that fall and winter decorations left at gravesites must be removed by the end of April.
Children invited to participate
in candy counting contest
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary and Waterloo Blooms are partnering to host a candy counting contest for local children. Youths up to age 18 can guess how many pieces of candy are in the jars in the window of Waterloo Blooms. One guess per person. The winner and runner-up will receive gift certificates. Call Waterloo Blooms at 920-478-8600 or Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 to place the guess or send the guess to waterlooblooms@gmail.com.
Marshall library hosting
window scavenger hunt
Children can still connect with the Marshall Community Library by participating in a window scavenger hunt. Check the library’s Facebook page to see what the weekly theme is and leave a comment on the library’s page with the number of items found. KJM offering online story time
During its temporary closure, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is offering online story time, Mondays at 10 a.m. Pajama story time will be Thursdays at 6 p.m. The videos can be watched on the library’s Facebook page or through the library website: https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/youth-and-family-programs. These videos will be available temporarily. The library would also like to remind patrons electronic resources are still available and can be accessed at https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/electronic-resources.
Waterloo Booster Club banquet canceled
The Waterloo Athletic Booster Club has made the decision to cancel the 29th Annual Booster Banquet on Saturday, April 18. The organization will contact those who have already purchased dinner tickets in the coming weeks. The cash raffle will still occur, but the date of the drawing will be postponed until all 400 tickets are sold. Further updates and information will be sent via email and social media as available.
Marshall alumni banquet canceled
The annual Marshall High School alumni banquet, scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Any questions can be directed by Sally Waddell at 920-648-4321.
Waterloo alumni banquet canceled
The 2020 Waterloo alumni banquet scheduled for May 16 has been canceled. The WHS Alumni Association scholarships presented annually at the banquet will still be awarded to members of the Class of 2020. Alumni who would like to contribute toward the 2020 and future scholarships can send a check made payable to the WHS Alumni Association to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594. Questions can be referred to Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Friends postpone, cancel upcoming events
The Friends of the Marshall Community Library has decided to postpone the annual garage sale day to mid or late summer. The annual book sale will also be held at this time. The group hopes to have a date set by July 1. Additionally, the Friends have decided to cancel its annual dog wash fundraiser.
