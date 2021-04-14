Waterloo Intermediate and Middle School have announced its honor roll students for the third term of the 2020-2021 academic year. Students with a grade point average of 4.0 are on the principal’s honor roll. Those with grade point averages between 3.75 and 3.99 are high honors and those with grade point averages of 3.30 to 3.749 are honors.
Intermediate school principal’s honor roll: Lucy Buttendorf, Angela Conley, Molly G. Danielson, Joseph J. Gier, Emanuel Granados, Makenna N. Hauptli, Audrey L. McMahon, Mya Novak, Ximena Rodriguez Lara, Myles R. Schneider, Calla K. Schumann, Leanna B. Schumann, Rebecca R. Schumann, Yesenia Arcos Ortega, Oliver J. Ashley, Griffin J. Bronkhorst, Madilyn D. McCarthy, Logan C. Powers, Brooks W. Sale, David Sarmiento-Paz, Brody M. Shaner, Kashton Weisensel, and Lincoln M. Wredberg.
Intermediate school high honor roll: Madisyn E. Albrecht, Callie M. Davison, Paytn J. Hauptli, Braxton D. Kuzdas, Hudson N. Lang, Mason L. Lewellin, Violet R. Nowak, Avery L. Peachey, Emily M. Schoenherr, Wyatt T. Toay, Sean Vacek-Mangiulli, Aiden J. Arians, Bradley O. Degler, Austin D. Dorn, Angel Ferreira-Gomez, Annika L. Freund, Shiloh L. Griswold, Robert C. Hafenstein, Bryn E. Huebner, Bryan Leff, Sheila Yolanda M. Pablo Pablo, Isabella L. Reuland, and Harmony D. Schaefer.
Intermediate school honor roll: Paxton Culbert, Rodolfo Gomez Hidrogo, Ronan W. Marek, Mason R. Reedy, Dylan R. Rufener, Shea M. Sellnow, Kayla Suarez, Brenen F. Ahorner, Jackeline Cruz Perez, Kyan A. Dorn, Cole R. Farrey, Alexzander Gomez, Rory L. Henry, Leonardo Rodriguez Lara, and Alejandro J. Unzueta.
Middle school principal’s honor roll: Hailey N. Bronkhorst, Nevaeh D. Lawson, Emmy Novak, Evelyn C. Quamme, Jenna C. Spies, Kylie D. Webster, Chiara E. Chadwick, Brady G. Ebert, Avery J. Skalitzky, and Marissa C. Spoke.
Middle school high honor roll: Bryce J. Aubart, Kaden Dabbs, Dallas M. Danielson, Elisha-James Errickson, Sydney E. Gordon, Harrison J. Schaefer, Emerson S. Schulenburg, Emerson A. Setz, Kellan D. Smith, Emma R. Baumann, Brayden J. Carnahan, David J. Clark, Daniel A. Estrada Acosta, Brynlee R. Lauersdorf, Eli Law,
Michaela S. Lewellin, Grant M. Nowak, Isaac Opsteen, Riley S. Schulenburg, and Dayne N. Wegner.
Middle school honor roll: Leah K. Alexander, Ryan B. Fugate, Jocelyn A. Macias, Alixandria L. McCarthy, Lane H. McCaw, Derek A. Pochowski, Kameron R. Ring,
Mia C. Soto, Audella Wredberg, Gavina M. Zimbric, Sean T. Baerwolf-Silvani, Darwin Bonilla Galvez, Gavin D. Carnahan, Atticus C. Clark, Isai Gomez Onofre, Ryder D. Jaehnke, John O. Marty, Kathryn M. Marty, Ron’Trell L. Rice Lee, Angie K. Simarron, Hunter A. Sornson, and Nikomi A. Sullivan.
