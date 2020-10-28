Patriots Club seeking veteran photos
Attention local veterans, the Waterloo High School Patriots Club will be creating a video for its annual Veterans Day celebration this year. The group plans on honoring the service of veterans with speeches, poetry, musical selections, the gun salute and a presentation of veterans. Veterans who are not sure if the Patriots Club has a picture of them or those who would like to submit a picture are asked to contact Rachel Holden at 920-478-3633 ext. 4152 by Friday, Oct. 30. The video link will be available Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on the Waterloo School District website.
Drive-thru trick or treat Oct. 30
Riverwalk Senior Living and Hometown Pharmacy in Waterloo are hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event Friday, Oct. 30 immediately outside the pharmacy, 806 N. Monroe St. from 3-5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to dress up and decorate their vehicles. This event is free to the public.
Local trick-or-treat hours set
The village of Marshall will have trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds those trick-or-treating to practice social distancing, wear masks and frequently wash/sanitize hands.
Lions hosting annual Halloween celebration, coat drive Oct. 31
The Marshall Lions Club will be hosting its annual Halloween celebration at Lions Park on Hubbell Street Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Visitors will receive candy treats; participants should wear masks and socially distance when possible. People can also drop off gently used or new winter coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves and boots for children and adults. Winter coats and accessories can also be dropped off at Hellenbrand’s Ace Hardware at 104 E. Main St. or can be given to any local Lion.
FFA hosting fall fundraiser
Marshall FFA members are currently selling fruit, nut, cheese, and sausage items for their annual fall fundraiser. If interested in ordering contact Paula Bakken or any Marshall FFA members. Prices and items can be found at https://www.marshallschools.org/mhs/ffa.cfm.
Marshall Scholarship Foundation Subway Night set for Nov. 6
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night in Marshall on Friday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Marshall Subway will donate a portion of their proceeds during that time to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors. Contact Marshall Scholarship Foundation to establish a one-time or endowment scholarship or to volunteer by contacting Bonnie Ernst, president at PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com or 608-655-4628.
Carryout pancake breakfast Nov. 8
Holy Family Church will be hosting a carryout pancake breakfast Nov. 8 from 8-10:30 a.m. at the church, 387 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo. The menu includes three pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, two sausage patties, applesauce, and syrup. The cost is $6 per meal. To preorder a meal, call 920-478-2248, text 608-403-1018, or email wellsx6@yahoo.com by Monday, Nov. 2 to give the group an idea of how many meals to plan for. Delivery within the Waterloo city limits will be available. Donations or tips appreciated.
Blood drive slated for Nov. 11
The Waterloo High School will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waterloo Firemen’s Park pavilion. Sign up for a time online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. All blood donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
Waterloo School District offers indoor walking
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the warm Waterloo School District indoor track located in the new fieldhouse for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs from Oct. 12 through May 7, 2021. Indoor walking will be available from 5:30-7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. For more information contact the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3511.
KJM Library offering take and make projects, activity bags
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library may not be holding in person events, but it is offering take and make projects and activity bags. New activity bags for children are available at the front desk. All take and make and activity bags are available while supplies.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.