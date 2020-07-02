UW-Milwaukee
Sierra Madaus, of Marshall, was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society at UW-Milwaukee.
Madaus is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wyatt Gallitz, of Reeseville, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. Gallitz earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the college of business.
University
of Vermont
Marshall resident Lillian Hall was named to the University of Vermont’s spring 2020 semester Dean’s List. Hall is attending the college of arts and sciences. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Three Waterloo residents were named to the Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher. Those named to list were senior Weston Swarztrauber, who graduated from Waterloo High School; and junior Kayla Grundman and senior Ashley Kohls, who are both graduates of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Amber Schoenicke, of Marshall, graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston this spring. She graduated with a bachelor of science in exercise science and wellness. Schoenicke was also named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a minimum 3.66 GPA.
Belmont University
Hannah Hoffman, of Waterloo, and Jenna Behrens, of Marshall, were named to Belmont University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
North Dakota
State University
Autumn Ogden, of Marshall, was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University. Ogden is studying criminal justice. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 credits.
UW-Stevens Point
Eight local residents were honored for scholastic excellence during the spring 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with GPAs from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with GPAs from 3.50 to 3.74.
Marshall students named to the list were Mitchell Barman, junior, high honors; Katlyn Catencamp, senior, honors; Michael Kubicki, junior, honors; and Kyle Pluemer, senior, honors.
Waterloo students recognized were Ariana Gonzales, senior, honors; Autumn Lins, sophomore, honors; Jason Lins, senior, highest honors; and Christian Riddle, junior, honors.
College of
William & Mary
Marshall resident George Anderson was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
University of Iowa
Josh Moses, of Marshall, graduated from the University of Iowa this spring. Moses was student in the Tippie College of Business whose program of study was management. He was awarded a bachelor of business administration.
UW-La Crosse
Eleven area residents were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester GPA and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
The following Marshall residents were named to the list: Austin Breunig, finance major; Liz Dominguez Mendez, biology major — plant and fungal biology concentration; Taylor Frey, therapeutic recreation major; Jared Gillett, biology major — biomedical science concentration; Jordon Gomez, recreation management major — community-based recreation emphasis; Marcus Hensler, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; and Trey Hensler, biology major.
Waterloo residents named to the list included: Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education major; Marley Hellenbrand, management major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; and Rachel Stock, English major — rhetoric and writing emphasis.
UW-River Falls
A pair of Marshall residents was named to the University of Wisconsin of River Falls spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an A and B average. Danielle Barman, who is majoring in mathematics, and Nicole McCafferty, who is majoring in biotechnology, received the accolades.
