Closed
• Waterloo and Marshall Public Schools, St. John Lutheran School and Holy Family Parish School – staff will be accessible by email and phone
• Waterloo municipal offices (includes all departments) – staff will be accessible by email and phone; leave utility bill payments in the drop box located at the main entrance, put dog registration documents(including a callback number) and payments in the drop box located at the main entrance
• Marshall municipal offices (includes all departments) – staff will be accessible by email and phone; leave water/sewer bill payments in the drop box located at the main entrance, put dog registration documents (including a callback number) and payments in the drop box located at the main entrance
• Waterloo public parks playground and sports equipment
• Marshall public parks playground and sports equipment
• Karl Junginger Memorial Library – building closed but curbside pickup of materials is available
• Marshall Community Library – building closed but curbside pickup of materials is available
Cancellations
• All Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library programs and activities
• All activities for all local public and private schoolsWaterloo High School May 16 alumni banquet
Friends of the Marshall Community Library annual dog wash fundraiser
