Local election candidates can circulate papers
Residents looking to run in the local spring 2021 elections can now circulate nomination papers. Those interested in running for election can contact their municipal clerk or the school district’s administration office for paperwork.
KJM Library senior giving tree gifts due Saturday
Help spread holiday cheer by taking part in the Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s giving tree for Waterloo senior citizens. Members of the community can stop by the library to choose a paper ornament and donate the gift written on it. All donations must be returned by Dec. 12.
Holy Family pancake breakfast set for Sunday
Holy Family Church will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Waterloo church, 205 Milwaukee Ave. The carryout meal will be available from 8-10:30 a.m. The menu includes three pancakes with syrup, scrambled eggs with ham, two sausage patties, and applesauce. The cost is $6 per meal. To preorder call or text 608-403-1018 or email wellsx6@yahoo.com; preordering is not required. Delivery within Waterloo will be available. Donations and tips are appreciated.
Mail letters to Santa by Dec. 19
A North Pole mailbox will be located at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo through Dec. 19. Children will be able to drop off their letters and lists to Santa Claus using the mailbox; envelopes and stationary will be available at the library. Letters with return addresses will receive a reply from Santa.
Lions hosting annual coat drive
The Marshall Lions Club is hosting its annual winter coat drive. People can drop off gently used or new winter coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves and boots for children and adults at Hellenbrand’s Ace Hardware at 104 E. Main St. or to any local Lion.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
Waterloo School District offers indoor walking
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the warm Waterloo School District indoor track located in the new fieldhouse for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 7, 2021. Indoor walking will be available from 5:30-7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. For more information contact the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3511.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.