Concordia University
Concordia University recently announced its honors list for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum 3.6 GPA. Waterloo residents Cortney Lanigan, studying economics, and Molly Sturgill, studying graphic design, were named to the list. Marshall resident Abigail Gillis, studying communication sciences and disorders, was also on the honors list.
Marquette University
Madeline Mosher of Waterloo graduated from Marquette University at the end of the 2020 fall semester. She earned a bachelors degree in exercise physiology.
Mosher, along with her sister, Claire Mosher, was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the university. To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List. The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Claire Mosher is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.
UW-Milwaukee
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently announced the names of students listed to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. Three Marshall residents were named to the list: Natalie Derr, school of the arts; Samantha Kluever, letters and science; and Sierra Madaus, social welfare.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Elizabeth Renz, of Marshall, was named to the 2020 fall Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Students named to the list must complete at least 12 letter-graded credits while attaining a minimum 3.66 GPA. Renz attends the Carlson School of Management.
University of Wyoming
Kaitlyn Gehler of Waterloo was named to the University of Wyoming’s fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Washington State University
Avery Meyer of Waterloo was named to Washington State University’s fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll. To be eligible, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term and earn a 3.75 GPA or be enrolled a minimum of 15 cumulative graded hours and earn a cumulative 3.5 GPA.
Meyer is majoring in criminal justice.
