UW-La Crosse
Bennett Thering of Marshall graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in the spring. Thering earned a bachelor of science in political science and was recognized for graduating with honors.
University of Maine
Montana Benning of Waterloo was named to the University of Maine’s spring 2020 honors list.
