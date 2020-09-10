The Humane Society of Jefferson County announces that The Fix Is In, a high quality, low cost spay/neuter clinic, will be offering cat and small dog spays and neuters on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17 and 18.

Surgeries will be performed at the Humane Society, W6127 Kiesling Road, Jefferson in The Fix Is In’s mobile animal spay and neuter clinic. This service provides an opportunity for pet owners to have their animals spayed or neutered by an expert team at a reasonable cost. Please note appointments must be made through The Fix Is In and not through the shelter.

Visit thefixisin.org for more information and pricing, or go to www.thefixisin.org.

