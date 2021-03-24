Mobile food pantry stops in Marshall Friday
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, on Friday, March 26 starting at 3:30 p.m. People are asked to arrive no sooner than 30 minutes before distribution.
Holy Trinity Palm Sunday service to feature donkey
To mark Palm Sunday on March 28, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, will celebrate with a 10 a.m. palm procession around the church parking lot led by a live donkey. A young member of the congregation will be riding Jasper the donkey, who also participated in the church’s Christmas pageant in 2019. All are welcome to join us for this festive occasion. For more information, call Pastor Nancy Raabe at 608-655-4246.
Waterloo Easter egg hunt in set for April 3
The Waterloo Parks Department will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 3 at Firemen’s Park. Participants are asked to meet at the park’s pavilion at 10 a.m. for a short introduction of the Easter Bunny and instructions for the hunt. Age groups will be split up into different areas of the park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing. For more information, contact the parks department at 920-478-3025.
Waterloo dog license due March 31
All dogs within the City of Waterloo need to be licensed by March 31. The fees are $15 for an unaltered male or female and $11 for a spayed female or neutered mail. There is a $10 late fee for license applications submitted after March 31. Please include updated rabies information if the vaccination expired in 2020. Residents are asked to leave payment and copies of rabies certification in an enveloped in the city hall drop box. The license tags will be mailed to the applicant.
Portland residents reminded to license dogs by April 1
All dogs, including house dogs, must be licensed in the Town of Portland by April 1 to avoid a citation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department. The fee is $10 for each full male and full female and $5 per neutered male and spayed female. There is a $25 late fee in addition to the license fee if paid after April 1. A current rabies certificate must accompany the license application. Please send license applications and payments to Carleen Benninger, Treasurer, W10284 County Road I, Reeseville, WI 53579. Checks should be made payable to the Township of Portland.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
Waterloo School District offers indoor walking
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the warm Waterloo School District indoor track located in the new fieldhouse for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 7. Indoor walking will be available from 5:30-7:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. For more information contact the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3511.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
