Bridges Library System, which serves Waukesha and Jefferson counties, recently announced the launch of HelpNow – a free, online tutoring and study tool available to anyone with a library card. It offers live online tutoring, a writing lab, test preparation, online meeting space, curated lessons and tutorials, customizable teaching tools, and more. HelpNow is available to library patrons from the public computers at their local library or from any computer with internet connection. To access HelpNow, please visit www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/helpnow.
Live Tutoring: Students can communicate live with professional tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems.
Editing Services: Patrons can submit papers through the Writing Lab, and submit math or science assignments to the 24/7 Center for detailed edits and feedback from a professional tutor.
Test Prep: Learners can take practice tests and prepare for the ACT, Advanced Placement classes, the GED, GRE, and more.
Study Tools: Students can build academic skills through targeted lessons and quizzes, or practice lessons with fun flashcard activities. Teachers can also create their own flashcard sets for an entire class to use.
Collaboration tools: For users who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools – MEET and Brainwave. MEET allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse MEET whiteboard. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw and write on the whiteboard, then save and email to others for feedback.
Adult Learning Center: Adult Learning Center is the adult learners’ version of HelpNow where patrons can access High School Equivalency prep, US Citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and Career Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.