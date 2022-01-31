Sorry, an error occurred.
Feb. 7 - Feb. 11
MONDAY — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three beans salad, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Baked spaghetti, winter blend vegetables, creamsicle torte, fruited gelatin, French bread
FRIDAY — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
