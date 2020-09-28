Flu shots are available now at the Jefferson County Health Department, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson. The vaccine clinic is located on the lower level of the Health Department. Appointments are needed and can be made at 920-674-7275.
It is very important that everyone 6 months of age and older consider getting the flu vaccine in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both respiratory illnesses can have serious health impacts on the individual.
Children’s flu vaccine is now available at the Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment for children 6 months through 18 years of age who have Medical Assistance (Badger Care/Forward Health) or are uninsured. Appointments are required. The health department has the flu mist and injectable vaccine available.
The Health Department has adult flu vaccine available for persons 19 years of age or older. The adult flu vaccine fee is $35 by cash or check, or no charge for individuals with Medicare Part B which is billable by the Health Department (please bring your Medicare card with you). Please note the Health Department is unable to bill a Medicare HMO or Medicare Replacement Plan. Adults on Medical Assistance will need to go to their medical provider or a local pharmacy to receive the adult flu vaccine. The vaccine will be available by appointment only.
Influenza can affect everyone, even healthy people. It is a viral infection that may be only a minor health issue for some, but can lead to hospitalizations and death for others. Those who are most at risk are the very young, elderly, or immunocompromised. The nature of the virus is always changing, so every flu season is different and makes it impossible to create a perfect flu vaccine to prevent all flu cases. Every year the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) studies and monitors the effects from influenza; on a national level there are still hundreds of thousands of people who are hospitalized and thousands who die from influenza-related causes every year.
For an appointment or more information about influenza or the flu vaccine, please contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 920-674-7275.
