MONDAY — Ham rolls, squash, health slaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, wax beans, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner rolls
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, cooper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, spice cake, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chili casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbert, peach slices, cornbread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.