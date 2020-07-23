Waterloo

Paradiddle’s

920-478-8212

Highway 19 Restaurant

920-478-8080

Hartwig’s Diner

920-966-0588

MT Bar

920-478-9502

Marshall

The Barrel Inn

608-655-8292

Jimmy John’s

608-655-3161

Rusty’s Pizza & Grill

608-655-8345

The Silver Fox

608-655-8400

El Poblano

608-655-0876

Subway

608-655-3331

Local restaurants/bars offering carry-out and /or delivery services can be added to this list by calling 920-478-2188 or emailing agerber@hngnews.com.

