Jan. 31 - Feb. 4

MONDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, molasses cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, green beans, chocolate pudding, pear slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Glazed ham, squash, coleslaw, cinnamon roll, apple slices, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana

FRIDAY — Pepper steak, baked beans, California blend vegetables, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, slices bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

