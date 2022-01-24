Sorry, an error occurred.
Jan. 31 - Feb. 4
MONDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, molasses cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, green beans, chocolate pudding, pear slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Glazed ham, squash, coleslaw, cinnamon roll, apple slices, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana
FRIDAY — Pepper steak, baked beans, California blend vegetables, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, slices bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
