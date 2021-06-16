Concerts in the Park tonight
The Waterloo Concerts in the Park series continues Thursday, June 17 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park. The Rotation will play at 7 p.m. with Sam Battenberg opening at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be for sale.
Friends bonus book sale June 18-19
The Friends of the Marshall Community Library will be hosting a bonus book sale. Stop by the Marshall Community Library to purchase materials on Friday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a $2 bag sale.
Pork chop dinner on Saturday
The Knights of Columbus will be serving a drive through carryout pork chop dinner on Saturday, June 19 from 3- 6 p.m. in the Holy Family Church parking lot in Waterloo. The menu includes pork chops, scalloped potatoes, pork and beans, and coleslaw. The cost is $11 per meal. To preorder text or call John Wells at 608-403-1018, email wellsx6@yahoo.com or call 920-478-2248 by Thursday, June 17. After June 17 the cost will be $12 per meal. Please give your name and the number of meals you would like. People are also welcome to come even if they do not preorder and the cost will be $12 per meal. There will be delivery available within the Waterloo city limits.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
Wildlife Tales and Tails at local libraries June 22
Join David Stokes to hear some tales about animal tales Tuesday, June 22 at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library. The free, family-friendly event will be at 2 p.m. in Waterloo and 6 p.m. in Marshall This exploration of wildlife will include some live animal guests.
Kiss the Cow contest penny war underway
The Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library are hosting its second Kiss the Cow contest. Now through June 25, the community is invited to vote on who will kiss the bovine by donating pennies and bills to add votes while silver coins will subtract votes. The contestants for the contest of library staff Joel Ziebell, Waterloo High School Principal Shawn Bartelt, Waterloo Intermediate School teacher Krista Sale, Waterloo 4K teacher Jennifer Hewitt, and city parks coordinator Gabe Haberkorn. The ‘winner’ of the contest will be announced June 27 at the Kiss the Cow Concert.
City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.