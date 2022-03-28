Monday, April 4 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apricots, sliced bread

Tuesday, April 5 — Chili casserole, corn, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cornbread

Wednesday, April 6 — Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, broccoli cuts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbibts, sliced bread

Thursday, April 7 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, carrots, birthday cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll

Friday, April 8 — Vegetarian lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, orange sherbet, petite banana, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

