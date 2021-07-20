Carthage College
Bethany Frandle of Marshall was among more than 35 students selected to conduct research with Carthage faculty through the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE).
Frandle is participating in a project called The Fate of Consumer Product Chemicals in Agricultural Systems.
SURE students spend 10 weeks on campus doing original research full time with a faculty mentor. They receive a stipend, on-campus housing, a meal plan, and a research budget.
All SURE participants and faculty mentors meet weekly for lunch, during which students present their progress. At the end of the program, students are required to write a project report and display their findings at a poster session for the Carthage community.
UW-Platteville
Two Waterloo residents graduated from the University of Wisocnsin-Platteville in the spring. Todd Ashburn majored in industrial technology management and Travis Noel majored in environmental engineering.
Ashburn, along with Marshall resident Adam Wildman – who is majoring in industrial engineering – were named to the university’s spring 2021 Chancellor’s List. To be eligible, students must have a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Additionally, Ashburn, Waterloo resident Karleena Battist – majoring in agricultural business, and Marshall resident Madison Diedrick – majoring in industrial engineering, were all named to the university’s spring 2021 Dean’s List.
College of business, industry, life science and agriculture and the college of liberal arts and education require a minimum 3.75 GPA for Dean’s List honors, while the college of engineering, mathematics and science requires students to reach at least a 3.50 GPA.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently announced the names of students who graduated from the school in May. Marshall resident Amadou Sam earned a bachelor of science in social work and Reeseville resident Cole Weber graduated magna cum laud with a bachelor of science in geography.
Waterloo residents who graduated from the school were: Bradley Friese, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in physical education; Kristopher Haase, magna cum laude, bachelor of business administration in accounting; Tim Kent, bachelor of science in media arts and game development; Cameron Quimby, bachelor of arts in media arts and game development.
Washington State University
Avery Meyer of Waterloo was named to Washington State University’s spring 2021 President’s Honor Roll. To be eligible, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term and earn a 3.75 GPA or be enrolled a minimum of 15 cumulative graded hours and earn a cumulative 3.5 GPA. Meyer is majoring in criminal justice.