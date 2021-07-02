You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dane, Jefferson County Fairs approach

  • 1 min to read

The Dane and Jefferson County Fairs are returning next month after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Jefferson County Fair

The Jefferson County Fair is July 7-11 at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson.

This years’ theme is “Year of the Farmer.” A highlight will be country music star Jon Pardi on Saturday, July 10.

More information is at jcfairpark.com

Dane County Fair

The Dane County Fair is July 15-18 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.

“Dane County is proud to partner with the fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a release in April.

More information is at danecountyfair.com.

Recommended for you