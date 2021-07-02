Dane, Jefferson County Fairs approach

The Dane and Jefferson County Fairs are returning next month after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Jefferson County Fair
The Jefferson County Fair is July 7-11 at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson.
This years’ theme is “Year of the Farmer.” A highlight will be country music star Jon Pardi on Saturday, July 10.
More information is at jcfairpark.com
Dane County Fair
The Dane County Fair is July 15-18 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
“Dane County is proud to partner with the fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a release in April.
More information is at danecountyfair.com.