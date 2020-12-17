UW-Stevens Point
Three local residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester. Jason Lins, of Waterloo, graduated cum laude and received a bachelor of science. Lins majored in fish and water resources with an emphasis in fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Katlyn Catencamp and Kyle Pluemer, of Marshall, both earned degrees from the university. Catencamp majored in biology and earned a bachelor of science; Pluemer majored in English with an emphasis in literature and received a bachelor of the arts.
UW-La Crosse
Abby Vosters of Waterloo graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in August. Vosters earned a master of education in professional development with a learning community emphasis.
UW-Whitewater
Two Waterloo residents received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-2021 academic year. Seth Lozano, who is studying accounting, won the College of Business and Economics Scholarship. Brianna Marconnet, who is studying art education, won the Chancellor Scholars scholarship.
“Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments,” said Greg Rutzen, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. “We’re grateful to the many people and organizations — past and present — who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks.”
Belmont University
Jenna Behrens of Marshall was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University. To be eligible for the commendation, students must carry a minimum 12 credits and have a minimum 3.5 GPA with no grade below a C.
