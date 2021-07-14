David Landau performing July 20 at KJM Library
Children and families are invited to a free musical performance by David Landau July 20 at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The program will be held at 2 p.m. and will be outside, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the show will be moved inside the library.
St. Paul’s Ev. church hosting July 21 family fellowship nightPeople are invited to enjoy a outdoor supper and activities at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Marshall on Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m. In addition to food there will be singing, Bible games and activities. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating. Call 608-655-4179 for more information.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for July 23 at Holy Trinity
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday, July 23 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, from 2-5 p.m. The free clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older and no appointments or ID is necessary. Youth ages 12-17 who wish to receive a vaccine must have a parent or guardian present.
Marshall library hosting July 27 magic show
Imagine the impossible with Scott Obermann as the Marshall Community Library hosts a family-friendly magic show at 6 p.m. on July 27. The performance will be held outdoors; attendees are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating.
KJM summer celebration set for July 31
Mark the end of Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s summer reading program on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be snow cones, balloon sculpting, games and more. The grand prize winners from each age category of the summer program will also be announced.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact Amber Gerber at agerber@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.
F&M Bank collecting donations for Chadwick family
Farmers & Merchants State Bank is collecting monetary donations for the family of Ben Chadwick. MonDonations for the family can be sent to:
Farmers & Merchants State Bank
c/o “Friends of Ben Chadwick”
PO Box 660, Marshall WI 53559
Donations can also be dropped off directly at the Marshall or Waterloo branch of F&M State Bank.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety.For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.