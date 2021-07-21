The Marshall Farmers’ Market will celebrate Christmas in July on Sunday, July 25 with activities and events to bring out the holiday joy.
The market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is located in the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware.
Santa Claus and his elf, Timmy, will be making a special appearance at the event; each child who comes to see the man in the red suit will be given a free coloring book and crayons.
Waterloo author Kaylor Wiedenbeck will provide story time by reading her books “When Santa Goes Home” and “I Love you More Than Cheeseburgers: A Father’s Love” at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
There will also be face painting, reindeer games and music.
For those who enjoy dressing up for the holidays there will be a costume contest for Best Costume and Best Ugly sweater/t-shirt. There will be an adult and child (ages 01-4) categories and prizes will be given to first and second place. Judging will begin at noon and you must be present to win.
To help expand the giving spirit of the holidays, there will be a giving Christmas tree at the market where people can donate new, unwrapped toys and books that will be donated to the Madison Children’s Hospital.
Vendors at the market will be decorating their booths and selling Christmas-themed items.