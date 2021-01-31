Join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, for a public issues forum in the climate crisis series exploring the win-win aspects of Wisconsin’s alternative energy transition.
Speakers include Sam Dunaiski, Distributed Renewable Energy Program Director for RENEW Wisconsin; Scott Coenen, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, and Kenneth A. Walz, Science, Engineering, and Renewable Energy Instructor for Madison Area Technical College and Adjunct Professor at the University of Wisconsin – Madison Civil and Environmental Engineering Department’s Environmental Chemistry and Technology Program.
The speakers will sketch out energy transformation from a full palette of possibilities, as well as address these key questions:
• What are the barriers to progress?
• Who is training the workforce for clean energy jobs?
• What’s in it for rural communities?
• How can we ensure benefits are shared evenhandedly by all and protect our natural world?
• How do system-wide energy efficiencies get buy-in from local governments and consumers?
Carol Barford, Director of the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), LWVDC Member, Climate Crisis Subcommittee will serve as moderator.
Register online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YxwhyFOUTtGpiDuzXM7AxA
