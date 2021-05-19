Waterloo summer concert series kicks off Thursday
The Waterloo Parks Department annual summer concert season begins Thursday, May 20 with a 6 p.m. performance by Jage Nichols with Sam Battenberg opening at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the free event.
Marshall UMC hosting plant and garden sale
The Marshall United Methodist Church will host its annual plant sale on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 605 Hubbell St. Included will be many perennials, house plants, and geraniums. A bake sale will also be offered along with items for sale by artisans.
Marshall Farmers Market opening Sunday
The first Marshall Farmers Market of the season will be Sunday, May 23 at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Destroy noxious weeks
Residents in the local municipalities are reminded to cut or destroy the following noxious weeds: Canada thistle, leafy spurge and field bindweek (creeping Charlie). Removing these plants prevents them from bearing seeds and spreading.
Library virtual story times continue
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library continue to host virtual story times. KJM Early Literacy story time is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Videos are available on the library’s website and YouTube channel at Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The Marshall Community Library has story time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Schools continue to offer free lunch, breakfast
The Waterloo and Marshall school districts will continue to offer free meals to students. In Waterloo, those who attend school in-person will not be charged to student accounts; accounts will be charged for second entrees, extra milk, etc. They need to sign up for the meals. Students who attend school virtually and any children ages 0-18 who reside in the district, regardless if they attend the public schools, will be able to pick up meals on Wednesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in front of the high school. To sign-up for meal distribution contact Laurie Billingsley at 920-478-3633 X4201 or billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us, or Anela Garcia at 920-478-3633 X4506 or garciaa@waterloo.k12.wi.us. The procedure for Marshall meal pick-up will continue as done previously with distribution at the elementary school from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To place a meal order, visit www.marshallschools.org/foodservice.cfm.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.
