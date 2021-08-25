Sign up open for the W&K run/walk
Registration for the annual Friends of the Waterloo Library Wiener & Kraut Day run/walk set for Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. Sign up for the 5k run, 2-mile walk or 2-mile family walk. Individual registration is currently $25 and family registration is $50. Sign up sheets are available at the library front desk or the library’s website.
St. John hosting Aug. 29 open house
St. John Lutheran Church and School in Waterloo is hosting an Aug. 29 open house for the community to see the new fellowship hall and recent school renovations. Tours will be available following the 10:30 a.m. worship service; a light lunch will also be served.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact wmcourier@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.