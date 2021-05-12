Grilled chicken and pork chop dinner set for May 15
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will be having a grilled chicken and pork chop dinner on Saturday, May 15 at the Legion building, located on Highway 89 south of the city. The menu includes a grilled chicken or grilled pork chop, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, bread, applesauce or fruit, and assorted desserts. The prices at $9.50 for a half-grilled chicken meal, $8.50 for a quarter-chicken meal, $9.50 for a pork chop meal, and $6 for children ages 5-10 years old. Food will be served from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. There is limited seating so carryout is suggested. The bar will be open starting at 4 p.m. There will be delivery in Waterloo available by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, call 920-478-2780 or contact any Waterloo Legion member.
Marshall UMC hosting plant and garden sale
The Marshall United Methodist Church will host its annual plant sale on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 605 Hubbell St. Included will be many perennials, house plants, and geraniums. A bake sale will also be offered along with items for sale by artisans.
Marshall Farmers Market opening May 23
The first Marshall Farmers Market of the season will be Sunday. May 23 at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Destroy noxious weeks
Property owners in the local municipalities are reminded to cut or destroy the following noxious weeds: Canada thistle, leafy spurge and field bindweek (creeping Charlie). Removing these plants prevents them from bearing seeds and spreading.
Library virtual story times continue
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library continue to host virtual story times. KJM Early Literacy story time is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Videos are available on the library’s website and YouTube channel at Karl Junginer Memorial Library. The Marshall Community Library has story time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
