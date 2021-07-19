Aubrey Schlimgen, daughter of Tony and Jackie Schlimgen of Marshall, has been elected to the State FFA Officer team for the 2021-2022 school year. Members from around the state go through a rigorous interview and application process before being selected for the position. Schlimgen will represent section 5 of the Wisconsin FFA Association which is made up of Dane, Green, and Rock counties.
Her duties will keep her busy for the year leading workshops and events for FFA members across the state, networking with agricultural industry leaders, raising agricultural awareness among consumers, connecting with policy makers, and spreading the message of FFA statewide.
Schlimgen has been a member of the Marshall FFA for six years and has served as an officer for three years. She's been active in the FFA PALS mentoring program, dairy cattle evaluation team, Ag literacy programs, and FFA leadership conferences. She is a member of the state FFA Honors Chorus.
Schlimgen grew up working on her family's dairy farm. Her FFA projects have included showing dairy and beef cattle and agricultural sales of her family's farm raised beef.
Schlimgen is the first State FFA officer for advisor Paula Bakken and the first for Marshall in 30 years. The previous State FFA Officer to hail from Marshall was Ed Peck in the late 1980s. Peck served as an officer for one year and as State FFA president for one year.