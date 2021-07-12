Marquette University
Two local resident recently graduated from Marquette University. Karina Falcon Gonzalez, of Marshall, earned a bachelor degree in psychology and Autum Hirchert, of Waterloo, received a bachelor degree in journalism.
North Dakota State University
Autumn Ogden of Marshall graduated from North Dakota State University in the spring. Ogden earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
UW-Milwaukee
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently announced its spring 2021 dean’s list. The following Marshall residents were recognized: Natalie Derr, school of the arts; Samantha Kluever, letters and science; Sierra Madaus, social welfare; Anna Mikulo, engineering and computer science; Bailey Paulson, social welfare; and Sabrina Yanke, health sciences.
Valdosta State University
Emily Tabers-Kwak of Marshall recently graduated from Valdosta State University in Georgia. She earned a master of library and information science.
Viterbo University
Marshall residents Hailey Erdmann and Hannah Erdmann were named to Viterbo University’s 2021 spring dean’s list. Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 GPA with no incomplete grades to qualify. Part-time students must have completed a total of 15 semester hours of credit for letter grades with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Part-time students must also complete a minimum of six semester hours of credit for letter grades and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or above with no incompletes.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Joseph Cook of Marshall was named a 2020-2021 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Scholar-Athlete. The award is given to all full-time student-athletes competing in the conference maintaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher for the current academic year. Cook plays baseball for Wisconsin Lutheran College.