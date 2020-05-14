Poppies available at local businesses
Each year the local American Legion Auxiliary accepts monetary donations paper poppies as a way to raise funds to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans. While the organization may not be distributing the poppies in person, there will be canisters with the poppies in open businesses in Waterloo and Marshall. There is no cost to obtain one, but donations are appreciated. Wearing a poppy at this time is a way to honor those who gave their all for the freedoms people in the United States enjoy. For more information, visit http://www.ALAforVeterans.org
VFW graduation signs being
sold in Marshall Friday, Saturday
The Krause-Langer VFW Post will be selling graduation signs will be sold in the Marshall Kwik Trip parking lot from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 16. For $15 each, people can buy an 18”x24” sign celebrating the class of 2020, including high school and college graduates. Money raised through the signs will be used to fund a pair of $1,000 scholarships for a Marshall and Waterloo senior.
Schools continue to
offer meals to students
The Waterloo and Marshall public schools are still providing breakfast and lunch bundles to students. Waterloo families can sign up for weekly pick up on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the elementary school entrance by contacting Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440. Please provide the name, grade and teacher for each child receiving a bundle. Marshall families can pick up meals at the elementary school entrance Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up by Saturday at noon on the district’s website, https://www.marshallschools.org/index.cfm; the order form link is near the bottom of the page.
Second Harvest mobile pantry
coming to area May 29
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall, will host the Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank in a drive-up distribution on Friday, May 29 from 1:30-4 p.m. in the adjacent high school parking lot. Food will be loaded into your trunk or rear hatch, so please have those areas cleared out. Call 608-655-4246 for more information.
MAHS challenges people to find cache
Marshall Area Historical Society has hidden its first of many geocache. The group chosen sites that highlight the best (and worst) of the Marshall area. Be the “First to Find” our first cache. Log your find on the Geocachers.com site; accounts on the site are free. Geocaching is a fun sport that’s played every day, all over the world. Folks hide a cache, post the coordinates or clues to the location and hunters go find it. When found find it, sign a log book to show you really found it, then take a piece of “swag” (a little trinket) from the container. Then close it up and re-hide it at the same location. Add a few leaves, sticks, or branches to camouflage it.
Food pantry remains open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
KJM hosting online story time
During its temporary closure, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is offering online story time, Mondays at 10 a.m. Pajama story time will be Thursdays at 6 p.m. The videos can be watched on the library’s Facebook page or through the library website: https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/youth-and-family-programs. These videos will be available temporarily.
