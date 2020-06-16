Marquette University
Marquette University, located in Milwaukee, recently announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List recipients. To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2020 semester and have no disqualifying graces. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List. The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Alyssa Spies of Waterloo was named to the list; she is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminology and law studies. Marshall residents Karina Falcon Gonzalez and Kate Jablonski, also pursuing bachelor of the arts degrees, were named to the list. Falcon Gonzalez is majoring in psychology and Jablonski is majoring in Spanish language, literature and culture.
UW-Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has named three local residents as receiving spring 2020 semester honors. Students who earn a 4.0 GPA, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPA and honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
Waterloo resident Evan Holzhueter received semester high honors. Kendra Moe, of Waterloo, and Alison Bahena, of Marshall, both earned semester honors.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List recipients. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor Dean’s List but some grant the Dean’s Honor List and Dean’s High Honor List.
Marshall residents recognized include Sophia Hamilton, School of Education, Dean’s List; Claire Huggett, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Kyra Kubehl, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Ben Lusk, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Melissa Torres, School of Education, Dean’s List; Lukas Voigts, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; and Adam Wehking, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Waterloo residents receiving honors include Lucas Bauer, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Kendall James, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Ramona Kick, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Cassandra Last, School of Education, Dean’s List; Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Brandon Springer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Karley Tesmer, School of Education, Dean’s List.
Reeseville resident recognized by the university was Kegan Skalitzky, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recognized local residents as being named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be named to the list, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA in a single semester.
Marshall residents named to the list include Chad Dempski, Bailee Eggers, Logan Haefner, Fai Haw, Brandon Neuberger, Taylor Pache, and Amadou Sam.
Waterloo residents recognized include Bradley Friese, Mitchel Fry, Joey Lauth, Bree Marconnet, and Katelyn Studener.
Reeseville residents named to the list include Gabe Behymer, Dakota Grueneberg, Isabelle Jahnke, and Ashley Krueger.
