MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, oatmeal raisin cookie, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, apricot halves

THURSDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, corn, chocolate banana torte, cantaloupe slice

FRIDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, snickerdoodle, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

