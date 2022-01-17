Jefferson County Senior Dining Jan. 24 - Jan. 28 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, oatmeal raisin cookie, applesauce, sliced breadTUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner rollWEDNESDAY — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, apricot halvesTHURSDAY — Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, corn, chocolate banana torte, cantaloupe sliceFRIDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, snickerdoodle, petite banana, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Waterloo City Clerk Mo Hansen to step away from position Back Home: The day Wisconsin froze to 60 below zero Marshall Village Board approves EMS agreement with Sun Prairie Pirates adjusting to life without Asik Marshall Police Department searching for missing person Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!